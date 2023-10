JUST IN: Drone footage of Gaza city has been released by Bloomberg.

Citizens along the Gaza Strip are being caught in the crossfire as the war between Hamas and Israel escalates.

Hundreds of apartments and homes have been demolished displacing more than 123,000 people.

