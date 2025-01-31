Israelis open fire at Palestinian relatives around the buses carrying the released prisoners in Beitunia in Palestine: can you spot the difference

Israelis open fire at Palestinian relatives around the buses carrying the released prisoners in Beitunia in Palestine: can you spot the difference pic.twitter.com/wZC1z0r5EU — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 30, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



