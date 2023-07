It’s creepy convenient to buy drinks from Chinese vending machine with your face… but your social credit score needs to be 350 and above, or the door won’t open for you

It’s creepy convenient to buy drinks from Chinese vending machine with your face… but your social credit score needs to be 350 and above, or the door won’t open for you 🚨🚨🚨 🔊 pic.twitter.com/HkydY1ieOc — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet