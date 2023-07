The delay in filing the landmark Australian proceedings against Pfizer/Moderna for unapproved gene therapies proved to be fortuitous.

It allowed the legal team to uncover the wealth of information now coming out about synthetic DNA contamination.

Lawyer Julian Gillepsie says… pic.twitter.com/g5VMG85Gcp

— Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) July 28, 2023