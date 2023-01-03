Japanese Doctors Investigate the Link Between Covid Vaccine and Deaths

Doctors in Japan are now investigating the link between the experimental Covid vaccine and the unprecedented numbers of people dying suddenly.

Two more professors are speaking out against the vaccine.

Professor Masataka Nagao of Hiroshima University School of Medicine in Japan, a medical specialist in forensic medicine, performed an autopsy together with authorities of more than a hundred bodies a year.

In his analysis of the people who died following vaccination, Dr. Nagao focused on a particular pattern.

When the police performed the autopsies on vaccinated people, they found that their bodies had temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

“The first concern was that the body temperatures of the corpses were very high when the police performed the autopsy,” Nagao said. “The body temperatures were unusually high, such as 33 or 34 degrees celsius (91-93ºF).”

“Normally, at the stage of the autopsy, body temperatures are in the 20s (68 F) or lower,” he added.

Infowars reported, “Graphing the data, Nagao’s research team found there were significant changes to the genetic makeup of vaccinated autopsied patients’ immune systems.”

“The research has led Nagao to conclude the vaccine causes immune system abnormalities that prompt inflammation throughout the body, which is likely the cause of the high body temperatures at the time of autopsy,” the outlet added.

“Based on the data and the circumstances alone, it is not possible to conclude that the vaccine was the cause of the deaths,” said Prof. Nagao.

“However, it is impossible to say that the vaccine was not the cause. We can only say that it is doubtful, but we believe that vaccination was sufficiently related to the immune abnormalities.”

Similarly, a research by Kochi University School of Medicine, dermatology professor Shigetoshi Sano described the discovery of spike proteins near the site of skin lesions and other skin disorders in vaccinated patients.

“The spike protein derived from the vaccine was found in the skin,” Sano explained.

“Spike proteins are locally suppressing the immune system,” Sano told reporters. “As a result, the spike proteins facilitate in reactivation of the herpesvirus.”

“The function of the spike proteins to produce adverse reactions is the formation of blood clots. And even worse, spike proteins can also locally induce inflammation,” he added.

“I don’t know if I should say this, but it has been found that vaccinated people are more likely to get coronavirus than unvaccinated people.”

“Sometimes, things that are not good are introduced into the human body. Vaccination may cause our overall immune system to fail to fight against such bad things,” he warned.

Also, Japan is one of the countries with the highest vaccine rate and wearing masks and they have the highest COVID rate.

“Can anyone explain the Japan Paradox? Before vaccine roll out there were hardly any cases and deaths. After mass vaccine roll out both cases (upper graph) as well has deaths have spiked (lower graph),” said Dr. Amitav Banerjee, formerly a field epidemiologist in Armed Forces and headed the Epidemic Investigation Team at AFMC from 2000 to 2004.

