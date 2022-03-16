A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending black smoke that was so thick that it reportedly registered on the weather radar.
The distribution center, located northwest of Indianapolis, caught on fire before 1:30 P.M. local time. Photos shared by Plainfield Fire Department showing the building’s roof on fire, WHIO reported.
Photos and video of the fire were shared to social media:
BREAKING NEWS: Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center up in flames. Story via IndyStar.com—> https://t.co/yEfEU5f5UH pic.twitter.com/4I0TQ3JeBl
— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) March 16, 2022
Video continued pic.twitter.com/2zDffBbf4Q
— 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) March 16, 2022
#BREAKING: Plume of smoke pouring into the sky here in #Plainfield as firefighters continue to battle a massive fire at a Walmart Distribution Center. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/KBpqKcVzbu
— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) March 16, 2022
Huge Walmart Distribution Center fire on the west side of Indianapolis showing up on Live Guardian Radar. #INwx #nwsind @CBS4Indy @WJJK1045 @939xindy pic.twitter.com/t8tj9vSpoC
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightCBS4) March 16, 2022
A fire at the wal-mart distribution center in Plainfield is impacting surrounding neighborhoods.
Stick with @wrtv for the updates. pic.twitter.com/LppMsghd96
— Kelsey Anderson (@kanderson_WRTV) March 16, 2022
The Terminal Doppler Radar @ Indianapolis has a unique, detailed view of the Wal-Mart distribution fire's smoke via @RadarOmega 3D radar. #inwx pic.twitter.com/xyvX1l97Y3
— Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) March 16, 2022
Plume disbursement from the Walmart Distribution Fire on Terminal Radar near Indianapolis International Airport #13weather pic.twitter.com/6zXAtE3Fqu
— Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) March 16, 2022
No injuries have been reported at this time.
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2022/03/16/video-massive-fire-breaks-out-at-walmart-distribution-center-near-indianapolis/
12 thoughts on “Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis”
Starting to believe these things are on purpose.
absolutely
this should help empty the shelves sooner
Exactly, the “bird flu” chicken and turkeys here in the states. Drought out here in Ks. and surrounding areas. Wheat, corn and all the above. Now diesel, massive amounts of fertilizer, parts?
Kissinger: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” US strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the US and abroad and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations.”
Plenty of Roundup to go around
though! Poison our minds and bodies for generations from every angle.
insurance job?
stock tanking?
interesting
Funny how all these new distribution centers do not have modern, working, fire suppression systems in them. Wonder how that got by the building inspectors and fire marshals.
They have em , it’s code
That’s why I said that I feel this is intentional
Now if only the server farms that are storing all this on line information on us all would suffer the same outcome
But you know the fire suppression system at the server farm will do its job
100%
Totally agree, EoS. I was being sarcastic.
dam, didnt catch that
Planned I’m sure somebody is cashing in big time. Controlling food and household goods, you just know prices are going up- supply and demand.
GOOD walwarts need to burn!!!
Need a atm just back into Walgreens!!! lol