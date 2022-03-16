Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending black smoke that was so thick that it reportedly registered on the weather radar.

The distribution center, located northwest of Indianapolis, caught on fire before 1:30 P.M. local time. Photos shared by Plainfield Fire Department showing the building’s roof on fire, WHIO reported.

Photos and video of the fire were shared to social media:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

12 thoughts on “Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

      1. Exactly, the “bird flu” chicken and turkeys here in the states. Drought out here in Ks. and surrounding areas. Wheat, corn and all the above. Now diesel, massive amounts of fertilizer, parts?

        Kissinger: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” US strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the US and abroad and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations.”

  4. Funny how all these new distribution centers do not have modern, working, fire suppression systems in them. Wonder how that got by the building inspectors and fire marshals.

    1. They have em , it’s code
      That’s why I said that I feel this is intentional

      Now if only the server farms that are storing all this on line information on us all would suffer the same outcome

      But you know the fire suppression system at the server farm will do its job
      100%

  5. Planned I’m sure somebody is cashing in big time. Controlling food and household goods, you just know prices are going up- supply and demand.

