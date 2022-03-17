Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Says Solution to High Gas Prices is “Public Transportation”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said a solution to high gas prices is “public transportation.”

The Biden Regime is waging a war on rural America, truckers and driving freedom.

Americans love cars because of the freedom and independence it offers.

Joe Biden launched a war against fossil fuels the moment he stepped foot in the White House as part of his ongoing plan to restrict movement.

Covid was about restricting movement and now Biden is continuing that by banning domestic drilling and closing US pipelines.

Last week Buttigieg told the poors to go buy electric vehicles and now he’s telling the peasants who can’t afford high gas prices to take public transportation.

Public transportation isn’t available in most places in the US and it is a dangerous option for women who are traveling alone.

“I hope [public transit] becomes a choice… people have good options and good affordable options to get to where they need,” Buttigieg said. “We need to make sure there is access to excellent public transportation.”

VIDEO:

Pete Buttigieg says one solution to dealing with high gas prices is public transportation. pic.twitter.com/XP9IJ5IPOe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 16, 2022

