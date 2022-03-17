Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Says Solution to High Gas Prices is “Public Transportation”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said a solution to high gas prices is “public transportation.”
The Biden Regime is waging a war on rural America, truckers and driving freedom.
Americans love cars because of the freedom and independence it offers.
Joe Biden launched a war against fossil fuels the moment he stepped foot in the White House as part of his ongoing plan to restrict movement.
Covid was about restricting movement and now Biden is continuing that by banning domestic drilling and closing US pipelines.
Last week Buttigieg told the poors to go buy electric vehicles and now he’s telling the peasants who can’t afford high gas prices to take public transportation.
Public transportation isn’t available in most places in the US and it is a dangerous option for women who are traveling alone.
“I hope [public transit] becomes a choice… people have good options and good affordable options to get to where they need,” Buttigieg said. “We need to make sure there is access to excellent public transportation.”
Pete Buttigieg says one solution to dealing with high gas prices is public transportation. pic.twitter.com/XP9IJ5IPOe
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 16, 2022
Nailed it Henry! One step ahead of the game.
Yep, these assholes are beginning to be read easier than a children’s book.
Yep, the criminal psychos are at it again now that so many folks are leaving big cities due to crime, CRT, woke-ism, whatever, and moving to rural areas…so naturally, the criminals have to make sure many of these folks can’t afford gas to shop, say, fifty miles away or drive twenty miles to work or bring kids to school (out here, no school bus service)…. Sorry, psychos, I’d rather die than live in one of your “smart” cities/stack n’ packs. And your plans within plans within plans won’t work…parallel systems, doncha know.
OH, and Butt Gig…you do know “public transportation”..you know, buses? subways? taxis/ubers/lyfts/whatever also need gasoline? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm…….
Agenda 21/Agenda 30 tactics. Gee….I sure would like to be sitting next to Al Gore on a bus.
Control control control that’s what it’s all about. Money for them and a chip and a jab for you. Hitech slavery for all of us useless eaters and they will control where and when you go anywhere, where you live and what and when and what you eat. Digital currency to make sure you are taxed to death if the jab doesn’t kill you. Have a nice day.
Sounds a lot like “let them eat cake”!
