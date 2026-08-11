More Americans are being forced to live in their cars because the cost of living is just too high in America
Here are multiple parking lots full of cars where people park during the night to live out of
The cost of rent needs to come down. Nobody in America should be forced to… pic.twitter.com/niBfEsZIRe
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 10, 2026
One thought on “More Americans are being forced to live in their cars because the cost of living is just too high in America”
The music playing in the first 15 seconds of this vid is kind of how I feel in my heart every day. In seeing what is being done to our world, our people, only a deep sadness resides there in that heart. Profound sadness. But in the mind: RAGE.
Maybe it’s easier for those who do not know their rights, and who have no inclination to fight for a way out of slavery, oppression, and worse. Sometimes I am so pissed off at them for not fighting; other times I pity them. Yet, who of us is not guilty of some compromise? None. Because that is what earth today demands of us if we want to stay alive, not just for ourselves but also for those we love and care about. But who wants to live in constant struggle? NO ONE.
Damn that Catch-22.
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