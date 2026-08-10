Absolute state of this.
Young lad purchases a baseball bat in "Modern England".
As soon as he leaves the store, police grab him for "carrying a weapon".
The bat is literally still in it's plastic covering.
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 9, 2026
One thought on “Young lad purchases a baseball bat in “Modern England”. As soon as he leaves the store, police grab him for “carrying a weapon”.”
Can we just get 8 billion t-shirts that say, THEY WANT US DEAD!!
Would that not summarize the agenda and explain the reason for every intrusion, disruption, and premature termination of our lives?
Being alive has simply become a survival course. Step out of line and you’re just about dead. Don’t step out of line and you’re probably almost dead, too.
They’ve made it so we are all suspects. Guilty until proven guilty. And if you try to defend yourself, you’re EXTRA guilty.
Bad stuff. Always bad, bad stuff. The innocent are the prey. Good thing innocence is not ignorance.
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