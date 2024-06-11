NEW: Wild bull jumps over the fence into the crowd at an Oregon rodeo, runs over people in the concession area.

By Colin Rugg

As “God Bless the U.S.A.” played in the background, the bull ‘Party Bus’ jumped over the fence to take its anger out on spectators and garbage cans.

Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

“As a direct result of the bull, two of whom were transported to a local hospital,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said in a statement.

The incident wasn’t enough to stop the show as the performance continued on Sunday.

