No Word From The Trenches Live Broadcast Today

People from four states have flooded the city of Chiloquin today to view the solar eclipse on Saturday, and the increased population has stressed the internet infrastructure here.

Invitation to the hoards

The lack of a reliable internet connection has made broadcasting today impractical.

The Word From The Trenches Live Broadcast will be back at the normal time on Monday.

Happy Friday, the 13th.

-Admin