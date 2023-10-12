Oncologist: Late-Stage Cancers Are Devastating Students After College Vaccine Mandates

By DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Here is a report on 72 cases of TURBO CANCER in Ages 18-24 in 2023. This is just a small sample of the thousands of tragic stories that are out there:

Sep.5, 2023 – Woolwich, ON – 24 year old Spencer Ewen was diagnosed with very rare Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor (Sarcoma).

Sep.3, 2023 – Biloxi, MS – 21 year old Alesia Lockhard is in the US National Guard Reserve and was diagnosed with Stage 3 Rhabdomyosarcoma (rare and aggressive)

Aug.30, 2023 – San Clemente, CA – 22 year old Hailey Pressnell was diagnosed with Stage 3B melanoma.

Aug.29, 2023 – 20 year old UK University student Dylan Lamb has died. Dylan was told he was in remission from leukemia on July 5, 2022. He had a stem cell transplant Sep.22, 2022. But his leukemia returned and he was told he had weeks to live.

Aug.28, 2023 – Meadowbrook, AL – 23 year old Lauren Beck graduated University of Alabama at Birmingham and was diagnosed with AML leukemia and now needs an urgent bone marrow transplant

Aug.27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – 19 year old Tyler Fenlon was diagnosed with a very rare Stage 4 Primary Bone DLBCL (with spleen and bone marrow involvement, lytic lesions, extension of soft tissue into spinal canal, etc)

Aug.26, 2023 – Chattanooga, TN – 22 year old Jada Nowell was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Glioblastoma). After several surgeries and treatment failure (tumor is growing again) she is now in the ICU.

Aug.22, 2023 – Melville, NY – 19 year old Kenneth Reidenbach, a 2023 high school graduate with plans to go to College was diagnosed with a large brain cancer (he needed two urgent surgeries lasting more than 6 hours each)

Aug.18, 2023 – Windsor, NC – 19 year old Jameer Bell was accepted to East Carolina University and was diagnosed with a very rare Primary mediastinal Large B-Cell-Lymphoma

Aug.15, 2023 – St.Petersburg, FL – 19 year old Javon Rivera had a spinal tumor and was diagnosed with a late Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma

Aug.13, 2023 – 21 year old Hannah Crow is a student at St.Lawrence University in upstate NY on scholarship. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Aug.10, 2023 – Jamesville, NY – 24 year old Mya Maloof was attending Nazareth College in Speech Pathology when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. Her mother also has Stage 4 cancer. Mya has died.

Aug.8, 2023 – Portland, OR – 21 year old Dani Franek, a College student studying Optometry, was diagnosed with extensive cervical cancer over 4 areas.

Aug.6, 2023 – Chillicothe, OH – 19 year old Dalton Black is a Huntington High School graduate who is starting his first year at Capital University, who was just diagnosed with Stage 3 Classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Aug.5, 2023 – Milford, MA – 21 year old Angel Ramirez UConn student who just completed his Junior year majoring in Communication was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer glioblastoma

July 28, 2023 – Netley, SA – 24 year old Occupational Therapist Noorline Zareh was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gastric signet ring cell adenocarcinoma

July 27, 2023 – Dover, NH – 22 year old Michael Leger was diagnosed with Lymphoma, he is a University student at UNH in his senior year

July 25, 2023 – Burt, MI – 18 year old Allison Flint was diagnosed with 10cm lymphoma tumor between her lungs

July 20, 2023 – Stony Brook, NY – 20 year old Caleb Bowser was diagnosed with Lymphoma, two tennis sized masses in his chest, left thigh. Also has fluid around his heart

July 19, 2023 – Irish football star 18 year old Pauric Brady died suddenly on July 19, 2023. “after a short battle with cancer” he was diagnosed with in Dec.2022. Diagnosis to death in 6 months

July 17, 2023 – 19 year old Aidan Fertig is a 1st year student at Mount Saint Joseph University, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer

July 8, 2023 – England – 21 year old Sophie White was diagnosed with brain cancer Glioblastoma and has been given 1 year to live

July 7, 2023 – Manassas, VA – 24 year old Christian battled a late stage germ cell cancer (testicular cancer) that invaded his organs within weeks, leading to his death.

July 7, 2023 – Pittsburg, TX – 21 year old Emily Duncan was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Emily’s family was given the grave news July 3rd that they would need to bring Emily home for end of life care. Emily was discharged on July 4th and is currently under Hospice.

July 7, 2023 – Overland Park, KS – 23 year old Peyton Rowe was diagnosed with Stage 3C Testicular cancer. It has spread to his lymph nodes, spine and lungs

July 6, 2023 – Manchester, TN – 21 year old Brianna Stacey was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

July 6, 2023 – Potomac, MD, 22 year old Andrei (boyfriend of Gabriela Novoa) is a philosophy student in University, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma. PET scan he had at the end of chemo showed he had NEW cancerous tumors created during the treatment process!!!

July 6, 2023 – Lakeland, FL – 19 year old Ali Cardenas was diagnosed with ALL leukemia

July 3, 2023 – Jackson, NJ – 24 year old Jillian Cillo was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and needed an aggressive treatment plan.

July 3, 2023 – Worcester, MA – 22 year old Josiah Begor goes Clark University in Worcester MA was diagnosed with an unknown cancer that spread faster than oncologists expected

July 2, 2023 – Osprey, FL – 20 year old Ciara Tomlinson, a junior at Florida State University was diagnosed with a 3.5cm brain tumor Diffuse intrinsic Pontine Glioma and was given 6-9 months to live!

July 1, 2023 – UK – 18 year old Bradley Stout Miller was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma after he began rapidly losing weight without explanation

June 28, 2023 – Boca Raton, FL – Jamie Sabeeney is a Lynn University senior, studying Early Childhood Education and will begin graduate school in May 2023. She was just diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

June 15, 2023 – Mount Shasta, CA – 22 year old US Navy Sailor Maxwell Haban, is currently serving as a Nuclear Mechanic. He was diagnosed with metastatic cancer (not specified, lump on his chest)

June 14, 2023 – Metairie, LA – 20 year old Bryan Ibanez is a student at Missouri State University, in Sep.2, 2022 he was diagnosed with Stage 2 testicular cancer which turned to Stage 4 with lung metastases by May 1, 2023.

June 10, 2023 – Lancaster, PA – 21 year old Savannah Byers is in her senior year of College. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

June 10, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – 22 year old Rohan Noel is in his final year in Florida State University when he was diagnosed with Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma. Had to withdraw from school.

June 7, 2023 – Beloit, WI – 21 year old McKinzie Wigley had a rapidly growing tumor in her abdomen that had grown to the size of a small watermelon. It was found to be a very aggressive ovarian cancer

June 6, 2023 – Topeka, KS – 19 year old Jazmyn Bravo was diagnosed with aggressive osteosarcoma which has spread to her lungs and spine and now she risks losing the ability to walk.

June 4, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – 23 year old Braden Small was in his last semester at Florida State University pursuing B.Sc in IT. In February he started feeling ill, on March 19 he was diagnosed with HLH Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and died 11 weeks later on June 4.

June 2, 2023 – 19 year old Kate Kaufling, University of Kentucky dancer and nursing student with 4.0 GPA was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. It started with swollen lymph nodes that had cancer.

May 22, 2023 – Chandler, AZ – 21 year old Valerie Calderone was a college student studying to become a nurse when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

May 16, 2023 – Orange, CA – 24 year old Ciara Meza is a college graduate working on master’s degree in Psychology. She was just diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer that has metastasized to her lungs.

May 13, 2023 – Bristol, CT – 20 year old Michael Hill was diagnosed with Stage 3 testicular cancer that has spread to the lungs

May 11, 2023 – Englewood, CO – 22 year old Raygene Roth was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Surgeons operated but it had spread to the lymph nodes.

May 5, 2023 – Laguna Hills, CA – Nursing student Sofie was diagnosed with Lymphoma which forced her to drop out of nursing school

May 4, 2023 – Erie, PA – 22 year old Charlotte Desanti was diagnosed with Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma of breast (very rare)

May 2, 2023 – Santa Cruz, CA – 20 year old Shyama Mohini, a student with plans for nursing school, was just diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma

April 29, 2023 – El Cajon, CA – 22 year old Josh Moala was diagnosed with Stage 4 Grey Zone Lymphoma

April 28, 2023, Athens, GA – 21 year old University student Liza Burke had brain bleed on Mar.10, 2023 while on vacation in Mexico, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma on her brainstem, and died 4 weeks later on April 28, 2023

April 15, 2023 – 19 year old hockey star Braydin Lewis died on April 15, 2023. In March 2022 he had a seizure, was diagnosed with a 2-inch brain cancer (glioblastoma) and had surgery. He died less than 11 months after diagnosis

April 9, 2023 – Nelson, BC – 19 year old Devin Kilgour a student at Mount Senteil Secondary in South Slocan, was diagnosed with unexpected leukemia.

April 7, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY, 22 year old Erica Torres is a student in a master’s degree program in social work diagnosed with DLBCL lymphoma

April 3, 2023 – Lenoir City, TN – 23 year old Taylor Yates recently graduated from University of Tennessee and was diagnosed with very rare Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma with a 6.2cm tumor in her chest.

April 3, 2023 – Hawaii – 19 year old Kaira Kaina is a sophomore at University of Montana studying communications. 5 days before her birthday she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

March 24, 2023 – Santa Paula, CA – 22 year old Saida Delgadillo was diagnosed with NHL B-cell Lymphoma

March 13, 2023 – Ireland – 21-year-old Daniel Donnan, Irish cricket player was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for brain bleed, but tests revealed testicular cancer already spread to his brain and lungs. He died 3 days after diagnosis.

March 12, 2023 – St.Augustine, FL – 23 year old Jonathan Kirby is studying at University of St.Augustine to get a degree as doctor of physical therapy. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 DLBCL lymphoma

March 10, 2023 – 20 year old Robyn Mary Jones died after 1 year battle with aggressive Ovarian cancer diagnosed at 2nd year of College at Illinois State University

March 5, 2023 – Estes Park, CO – 20 year old Luke Webster is a student at Colorado Mesa University, he was diagnosed with Large Cell Lymphoma.

March 5, 2023 – Doylestown, OH – 19 year old Carson Hutzell was suddenly diagnosed with two types of Leukemia which are rare, called Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia (MPAL). His dad was then diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma

March 4, 2023 – Tri-City, OR – 23 year old Kyleigh Belcher was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon cancer

March 2, 2023, Kyedae Shymko, a 21 year old Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer with 2.2 million followers (and 1 million on Twitter), announced that she was diagnosed with cancer – Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Feb.16, 2023 – Winter Garden, FL – 23 year old Andrea Ramirez Torres is a student at Penn State University. She was diagnosed with Stage 3A Invasive Pleomorphic Lobular Carcinoma breast, extremely rare and aggressive

Feb.13, 2023 – Jonesboro, AR – 23 year old Braylon Wright, a College student is battling aggressive Stage 4 Lung cancer

Feb.10, 2023 – Evan Fishel, age 21, died 4 days after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Feb.25, 2023 – 19 year old Julian Miranda is in his 1st year in business at UMass Dartmouth. He was diagnosed with Stage 2B Hodgkin Lymphoma

Feb.22, 2023 – Aiea, HI – 20 year old Jason Pho is a college student recently diagnosed with Stage 1B bulk unfavourable Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Jan.26, 2023 – St.Albert, AB – 19 year old Layla Hood was diagnosed with bone cancer and died 3 weeks later.

Jan.11, 2023 – Prior Lake, MN – Shannon Hardner is working on completing her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice through University of Phoenix. She was diagnosed with a 13cm mass under her sternum, Stage 3B Classic Small Cell Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Jan.9, 2023 – Huntsville, ON – 19 year old Destney Smoke, a Grade 12 student at Hunsville High School about to go to College was diagnosed with AML Leukemia

Jan.2, 2023 – Arlington, TX – 22 year old college student Lysiane Weibel was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (very aggressive)

My Take…

Turbo Cancers are devastating the age group 18 to 24 and this is just a small sample of this devastation.

This group was aggressively COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated but did not need these experimental pharmaceutical products.

In this group of 72 “turbo cancers” there are:

27 lymphomas

8 leukemias

7 brain cancers

6 testicular cancers

5 sarcomas

4 breast cancers

3 colon cancers

2 melanomas

2 ovarian cancers

I will leave you with this from Ethical Skeptic Sep.10, 2023: