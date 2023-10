Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are now running out of water.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are now running out of water. Humans need water to live. Truly diabolic Israeli government. But God is watching!

pic.twitter.com/AGlRMzGj9J — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 11, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet