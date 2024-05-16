PM Who Refused To Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty in ‘Life-Threatening Condition’ After Assassination Attempt

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Slovakia’s anti-WEF Prime Minister Robert Fico has survived an assassination attempt and is now in a “life-threatening condition” after he was airlifted to hospital.

Known as one of the most fierce anti-globalist leaders in Europe, Fico has consistently called for an end to the war in Ukraine, and in recent months has provided staunch opposition to the WHO Pandemic Treaty, playing a leading role in stopping the globalist organization from forcing through the legislation.

The Slovakian prime minister also angered the WEF when he ordered an investigation into the COVID-19 response and mRNA vaccine roll out.

Fico warned his supporters that his life was in danger after these moves, however the assassination attempt came as an enormous shock in Slovakia.

According to emerging details in The Associated Press, Fico “was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3.”

Local authorities say that a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened in front of the House of Culture where a government meeting was taking place.

One eyewitness “saw the prime minister being lifted from the ground by security guards and loaded into a car and driven away.”

Video of the immediate aftermath:

The Globalists are trying to eliminate all resistance to their agenda.

A national outlet in Slovakia has reported the following details of his condition:

According to the available information, which immediately began to spread, Prime Minister Robert Fico was hit by 2-3 wounds, allegedly in the limb, chest and abdomen. It is said that up to 4-5 shots should have been fired. According to information from the PLUS 7 DAYS weekly , someone from the crowd called out “Robo, come here” and the shooting started. “It’s a gunshot wound to the abdomen and arm. He’s currently out of danger. They’re going to operate on him,” our well-informed source told us at 3:30 p.m.