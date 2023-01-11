Project Veritas Strikes Again: Pfizer scientist admits the unthinkable on hidden camera… they all knew…

Project Veritas is back with a vengeance. Elon reinstated their deleted Twitter account and they’ve been taking aim at Big Pharma with redoubled vigor.

But targeting Pfizer is nothing new for Project Veritas. You’ll recall back in 2021, they jumped head-fist into the “vax mandate” debate by publishing a 10-minute video showing Pfizer scientists touting the benefits of natural immunity.

“When somebody is naturally immune, like, they got COVID, they probably have better – not better, but more antibodies against the virus,” says Mr. Karl in the hidden-camera footage. “Because what the vaccine is, like I said, that protein that’s just on the outside, so it’s one antibody against one specific part of the virus.” He went on: “When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of virus, and not only just like that outside portion, like, the inside portion, the actual virus.”

Well, Project Veritas is back at it again, and this time they captured a Pfizer bombshell on hidden camera.

A scientist by the name of Chris Croce admits on hidden camera that there’s a link between the vaccine and myocarditis… and they all know it.

“Not surprising… anytime they spend billions in advertising to push a product that most folks are skeptical about…

You can almost be certain, it’s about money!” “Everyone needs to see this.” “Another win for Project Veritas. Imagine how far away we would be from truth if we still relied on corporate shills such the NY Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the bottom feeders.” “Being aware means intention which is murder.” “Oh so they didn’t think it might, they knew it would. Yes they said the smallpox vaccine did this to the degree in which they could release it. So now we know that they test these vaccines for this, then pretend they didn’t know when talking to the media.”

Will Big Pharma (and Fauci etc.) get away with this or will these ghouls face the justice they deserve?

Time will tell, but one thing is for certain – the new GOP House has a lot of work ahead of them. And the “Trey Gowdy-style” hearings of the past – that amounted to nothing – won’t cut it anymore.

