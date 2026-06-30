"The masters of the universe are Jews!"
Meet Norm Coleman, the new Vice Chair of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Defense Policy Board. https://t.co/WqQz9MKlyc pic.twitter.com/WNztR6R04P
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 29, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
"The masters of the universe are Jews!"
Meet Norm Coleman, the new Vice Chair of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Defense Policy Board. https://t.co/WqQz9MKlyc pic.twitter.com/WNztR6R04P
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 29, 2026