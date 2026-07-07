🚨 DISGUSTING: RT exposes a sick Zionist policy.

After murdering children, IDF intentionally steals their bodies to torture grieving families.

While Israel destroys Gaza to retrieve its own, it maliciously denies Palestinians the right to a funeral.

Pure barbaric cruelty! https://t.co/jl6lzq6seP pic.twitter.com/bxs4BJgJ7k

— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) July 6, 2026