🚨 DISGUSTING: RT exposes a sick Zionist policy.
After murdering children, IDF intentionally steals their bodies to torture grieving families.
While Israel destroys Gaza to retrieve its own, it maliciously denies Palestinians the right to a funeral.
Pure barbaric cruelty! https://t.co/jl6lzq6seP pic.twitter.com/bxs4BJgJ7k
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) July 6, 2026
One thought on “After murdering children, IDF intentionally steals their bodies to torture grieving families.”
Vinegar in the wound.
Only the most evil ones season their evil doings with ignoble sadism.
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