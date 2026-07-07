A mother in Oregon is told she can no longer have access to her child patient portal

“I just got done taking my son to the doctor and they tried telling me at the front desk that I don't have access to his patient portal anymore because he just turned 13. Are you kidding me? He… pic.twitter.com/teb4pe9bqP

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026