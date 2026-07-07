A mother in Oregon is told she can no longer have access to her child patient portal
“I just got done taking my son to the doctor and they tried telling me at the front desk that I don't have access to his patient portal anymore because he just turned 13. Are you kidding me? He… pic.twitter.com/teb4pe9bqP
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026
One thought on “A mother in Oregon is told she can no longer have access to her child patient portal”
They make it seem partisan. It’s just more of their divisive tactics, and all part of the global overtake, overtaking all aspects of our lives. Without the enforcement of The Bill of Rights, they will take more, and more, and more; from our money, to our housing, to our freedom of movement, to our own children, and to our very lives.
Those who truly love their children would do well to understand the importance of The Bill of Rights and help fight to put it back up there as The Supreme Law of the Land. It’s either The Bill of Rights or the physical fight as I just can’t imagine clear-minded parents surrendering their kids to the ruthless and soul-draining STATE.
.