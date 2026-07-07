IDF soldier traps family with children in a car, holding them inside to absorb the blast of a stun grenade he threw.

2 thoughts on “IDF soldier traps family with children in a car, holding them inside to absorb the blast of a stun grenade he threw.

  1. To inflict cruel and intentional damage and permanently blind a child, and also permanently traumatize the child and his/her family… Is not the whole world actually asking, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?!!

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  2. What is that cup actually holding? I mean that World Cup. Could there possibly be a new pair of eyes in that cup, eyes for a child who had his or her own eyes destroyed?

    We honor those who kick balls while human atrocities rage on. Guess this will go on until a stun grenade is thrown at every door, or until we stop those who are savagely hurling the stun grenades at the innocent.

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