🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: IDF soldier traps family with children in a car, holding them inside to absorb the blast of a stun grenade he threw.
Reports confirm one of the children inside is now permanently blinded for life.
This is why israel must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/i6ej0DK5aA
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 6, 2026
2 thoughts on “IDF soldier traps family with children in a car, holding them inside to absorb the blast of a stun grenade he threw.”
To inflict cruel and intentional damage and permanently blind a child, and also permanently traumatize the child and his/her family… Is not the whole world actually asking, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?!!
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What is that cup actually holding? I mean that World Cup. Could there possibly be a new pair of eyes in that cup, eyes for a child who had his or her own eyes destroyed?
We honor those who kick balls while human atrocities rage on. Guess this will go on until a stun grenade is thrown at every door, or until we stop those who are savagely hurling the stun grenades at the innocent.
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