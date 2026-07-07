🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: IDF soldier traps family with children in a car, holding them inside to absorb the blast of a stun grenade he threw.

Reports confirm one of the children inside is now permanently blinded for life.

This is why israel must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/i6ej0DK5aA

— Jvnior (@Jvnior) July 6, 2026