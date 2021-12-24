Posted: December 24, 2021 Categories: Videos The Twelve Doses Of Christmas! by The Angry Albertan Ensemble Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
5 thoughts on “The Twelve Doses Of Christmas! by The Angry Albertan Ensemble”
That was very clever!! The powers that shouldn’t be are freaking out by now.
They underestimated the power of a sing-song sung with Santa! No wonder they tried to cancel Christmas and to ban singing and gathering in the public domain. They know that creative expression of at least 12 doses of the TRUTH will destroy them! Merry Christmas, Misty! Merry Christmas, Katie!
Classic!
What a wonderful Christmas present for Dr. Fauci. He must feel so loved by this. As for the folks who put it together… Pure Genius.
.
Merry Christmas !