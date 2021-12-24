5 thoughts on “The Twelve Doses Of Christmas! by The Angry Albertan Ensemble

    1. They underestimated the power of a sing-song sung with Santa! No wonder they tried to cancel Christmas and to ban singing and gathering in the public domain. They know that creative expression of at least 12 doses of the TRUTH will destroy them! Merry Christmas, Misty! Merry Christmas, Katie!

  3. What a wonderful Christmas present for Dr. Fauci. He must feel so loved by this. As for the folks who put it together… Pure Genius.

