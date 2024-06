THIS is why Candace Owens was fired from the Daily Wire.

She refused to be silent on Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

She felt sympathy for the Palestinians.

She wanted to end US aid to Israel.

She was a proud Christian.

The DW couldn't allow that.

We stand with @RealCandaceO! pic.twitter.com/WmuqkKJqAr

— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) June 13, 2024