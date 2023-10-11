US, Israeli Lawmakers Call for Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Lawmakers in the US and Israel have called for the mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza in response to the Hamas attack on southern Israel that has killed at least 1,000 Israelis. So far, Israeli retaliation has killed 900 Palestinians, a number that’s growing amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Revital “Tally” Gotliv, a member of Israel’s Knesset and the Likud party, called for Israel to use its nuclear weapons, which Israel has never formally acknowledged exist.

“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. Before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. May God preserve all our strength,” Gotliv wrote on X on Monday.

In another post, she urged for Israel to use “Doomsday weapons” and “everything in its arsenal.” The following day, she continued to call for a massive strike on Gaza, which is home to over two million people, about half of whom are children.

“Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore this country’s dignity, strength and security!” she wrote. “It’s time to kiss doomsday. Shooting powerful missiles without limit. Not flattening a neighborhood. Crushing and flattening Gaza… without mercy! without mercy!”

Over in the US, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) also called for mass slaughter in Gaza.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Rubio: “Is there a way for Israel to destroy Hamas without causing massive casualties against the innocent people of Gaza? There are more than two million people in the Gaza Strip and roughly a million of them are children.”

Rubio replied: “Yeah, I don’t think there’s any way Israel can be expected to co-exist or find some diplomatic off-ramp with these savages. I mean, these are people, as you’ve been reporting and others have seen, that deliberately targeted teenage girls, women, children, the elderly … just horrifying things, and I don’t think we know the full extent of it yet. I mean, there’s more to come in the days and weeks ahead. You can’t exist. They have to be eradicated.”

In an apparent reference to civilian casualties, Rubio continued, “And you pointed out the difficult challenge. This is going to be incredibly painful. This is going to be incredibly difficult. And it’s going to be horrifying, the price to pay. But even more horrifying is allowing a group like this to continue to be a viable group operating from a space that they control. I wish, you know, in an ideal world, people will tell you that there is, but I just don’t — I don’t see any other option. It’s a terrible option, but it remains the only option.”