US Launches Another Round of Airstrikes Against Iran

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A US official told Reuters on Wednesday that the US military launched another round of airstrikes in Iran, an attack that risks plunging the region back into full-scale war.

Details of the attack are minimal, but an Iranian military source told Iran’s Tasnim news agency that the IRGC navy fired on a US tanker that “tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system.” It said that the US then bombed an area around Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port city on the Strait of Hormuz that the US targeted with strikes on Monday.

A US official speaking to Axios reporter Barak Ravid said that the US shot down four drones that targeted a US commercial ship, then bombed a drone launch site on the ground. The Tasnim report said the US strike on Bandar Abbas “did not cause any casualties or property damage.”

US Central Command photo from the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is operating in the Arabian Sea as it enforces the blockade on Iran

A US official speaking to CBS News framed the latest US attack as “defensive” as the US is attempting to obscure the fact that all of its hostilities against Iran, which include enforcing a blockade on its ports, are part of the same war the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28.

So far, there’s been no official comment from Iran about the US attack, but earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed a major response to any further US attacks.

“If the enemies once again resort to military action, the Islamic Republic’s method of confrontation will be different from what they have witnessed so far, and they will face a new face and image of Iran’s combat power on the battlefield,” said Ali Naderi, the deputy for public relations of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.