VIDEO: Hezbollah leader to The Grayzone—Israel-First Trump ‘turned America into a joke’

By Wyatt Reed – The Grayzone

In an exclusive interview with The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed, Wafiq Safa, a senior Hezbollah official and former head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, discusses Hezbollah’s conflict with Israel in Southern Lebanon, and provides new details on resistance operations, its intelligence capacity, and how he believes it has forced Israel into a costly stalemate that exposes the limits of Israeli military power. Safa argues that any US-backed attempt to disarm Hezbollah would be illegitimate and could trigger civil war, noting that Hezbollah sees itself as part of a broader regional front that includes Iran and other anti-Israel forces.

Regarding Lebanon’s future, Safa argues that Israel’s talk of permanent settlement in the south is realistic only if resistance collapses, and he insists that the movement still stands by its decision to open the front after October 7 because it views the war as a defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a response to Israel’s wider regional project. The top Hezbollah security official also offers his assessment of Israeli influence on the US government, and whether Israeli is advancing US national security interests, or undermining them.