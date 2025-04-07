Watch as Israel’s foreign minister lies with a straight face: “The IDF did not attack an ambulance.” This perfectly sums up 17 months of Israeli crimes—lies used to cover them up.

Watch as Israel’s foreign minister lies with a straight face: “The IDF did not attack an ambulance.” This perfectly sums up 17 months of Israeli crimes—lies used to cover them up.pic.twitter.com/Sc00Ru01te — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 6, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



