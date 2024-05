Watch Live: Peter Daszak Testifies Days After Whistleblower Documents Expose More About Dangerous Wuhan Research

British epidemiologist Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance, is testifying today in front of Congress, where Congressional investigators will try and get to the bottom of multiple inconsistent statements he’s made about gain-of-function research which took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Watch live here (due to start at 1000ET):