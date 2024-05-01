Zionist Mob Attacks Pro-Palestine Protesters at UCLA While Screaming ‘Second Nakba’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Zionist thugs were filmed violently attacking pro-Palestine protesters while screaming “Second Nakba!” at UCLA late Tuesday night.

“200+ pro-Israel counterprotestors are attacking the @UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment,” the Los Angeles Times’ Teresa Watanabe reported. “They started beating on one student and stomped another under a plywood board per @latimes @safinazzal on the scene. Where is UCLA security?”

“Pro-Israel counterprotestors started tearing down @UCLA encampment barriers and screamed ‘Second nakba!’ referring to the mass displacement & dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war,” she said in another tweet.

A pro-Palestine protester was smashed in the head with a metal baton, according to a witness.

The video is being blocked from being embedded directly by Elon Musk’s Twitter for “graphic content.”]

Police eventually arrived on the scene early Wednesday morning but let the Zionists continue to attack the pro-Palestine protesters:

No doubt these Zionist thugs’ actions will get the same hysterical coverage as the Zionist student activist who laughably claimed a week ago that she was “stabbed in the eye” by a pro-Palestine protester.