Watch: Rep. George Santos Snaps At “Terrorist Sympathizer” On Capitol Hill

By Tim Hains – RealClear Politics

Rep. George Santos, a New York Republican facing multiple indictments, was observed in the Longworth House office building on Friday afternoon absolutely freaking out at pro-Palesintian protester Shabd Singh, who asked him about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The fact that we have terrorist sympathizers in this building is unacceptable! What is happening in Israel is abhorrent. Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building, whether you’re elected or you’re a civilian! It is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here!”

