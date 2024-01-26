Watch: Senator Joe Biden aggressively advocates for bombing 12-year-old Novak Djokovic.

By Kanekoa TheGreat

Biden strongly supported bombing Yugoslavia in 1999 without United Nations approval.

Djokovic, who was 12 at the time, remembers how scary it was when Biden’s bombs hit his home.

“My dad was carrying my brothers, and my mom was running with stuff, and I slipped, and I fell.”

“As I turned around, I looked over the building, and I saw these stealth planes just flying and dropping things, and the ground was shaking.”

“That’s one of the most traumatic experiences and images in my childhood that stayed with me to this day.”

In 1999, NATO bombed Yugoslavia for 78 days without approval from the United Nations, dropping more than 28,000 bombs, including depleted uranium and cluster munitions, killing over 2000 civilians and displacing more than 250,000 people.

NATO destroyed: -25,000 residential buildings -595 kilometers railroads -470 kilometers roads -44 bridges -14 airports -19 hospitals -69 schools -18 kindergartens -176 cultural monuments

Senator Joe Biden criticized NATO for not being ruthless enough and suggested a harsher “Japanese German-style occupation.”

If you look at every modern American war or conflict, from Yugoslavia to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, or Gaza, you’ll find President Joe Biden’s bloody fingerprints directly involved in increasing the bloodshed.

Supporting Joe Biden means supporting a never-ending cycle of war and a continuous flow of bloodshed.

WATCH🚨- Senator Joe Biden aggressively advocates for bombing 12-year-old Novak Djokovic. Biden strongly supported bombing Yugoslavia in 1999 without United Nations approval. Djokovic, who was 12 at the time, remembers how scary it was when Biden’s bombs hit his home. “My dad… pic.twitter.com/m0T1gXsNLg — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 26, 2024