“We are all going to die of hunger.”

Unelected globalists at the UN and elsewhere are hell-bent on banning nitrogen fertiliser, without which—according to Time Magazine “Hero of the Environment”, Michael Shellenberger—75% of the global population would die of mass starvation.… pic.twitter.com/xtBnUrdszc

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 10, 2023