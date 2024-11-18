Welcome To Trump’s Zionist America: Now A ‘Jewish’ Run State by Gary D. Barnett

By Gary D. Barnett – Earth News Paper

“We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers.

Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs.

We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.”

Maurice Samuel

I hope by now, most of you have figured out that Zionist Israel put Trump into office. The so-called election had little to do with it, as it was an Israeli coup meant to saturate even more control over this country by Jews than already exists. This is quite a statement, considering the vast percentage of Zionists who were already in powerful political positions, and controlling major bureaucratic, corporate, and banking institutions. Trump has wasted no time appointing and nominating Zionists to control his Cabinet. One might say that Zionist Israel actually won the U.S. ‘election.’

So far, almost every Trump pick is 100% pro-Israel, and most are rabid in their support first for Israel:

Elise Stefanic received over $917 thousand dollars from the Israeli lobby, and has stated that: “Today, this means crushing ‘anti-Semitism’ at home and supplying the state of Israel with what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions to achieve total victory in the face of evil.” In other words, unlimited funding for genocide.

Trump’s likely pick for Secretary of State is Marco Rubio, who received over $1 million dollars from the Israeli lobby. He blames all the tens of thousands (probably many more) of children slaughtered in Gaza by Israel on Hamas, an Israeli, IDF, and Mossad built group.

Lee Zeldin has been chosen to head up the EPA, and has received $917 thousand dollars from the Israeli lobby.

Michael Waltz has been picked for National Security Advisor, and has received $236 thousand dollars from the Israeli lobby. He is a neo-con who wants war with Iran.

Trump’s pick for head of Homeland Security, is slow-witted Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, who serves to ensure the security of God’s ‘chosen’ people. She signed a bill to conflate criticism of Israel as ‘anti-Semitism.’ Open your mouth against the evil Israel in the near future, and you may get hauled off to prison.

The piece of garbage Mike Huckabee, is Trumps pick for U.S. Ambassador to Israel. He claims that no Palestinian exists, and therefore, there is no occupation of Palestine.

Trump picked John Ratcliffe as head of the CIA. He is another neo-con warmonger, who wants to put the proverbial foot on the throat of Iran in order to protect the evil murdering Zionists in Israel.

Trump has chosen the idiot Fox News personality, Pete Hegseth, for Secretary of Defense. This one even surprised me. He claims that what all of “Western civilization represents today is an understanding that Zionism and Americanism are the front lines of Western civilization and freedom in the world today.” A more idiotic and hypocritical statement could not have been made.

The Senate majority leader picked is John Thune, who has received over $461 thousand dollars from the Israeli. He believes that the greatest evil is Iran, another neo-con who wishes to war against a country that has not aggressively attacked any other country is the past 300 years. I guess he did not consider his own warmongering and murdering country called the U.S.

Trump picked Tom Homan as the new Border “Czar.” This scum and psychopath is another staunch supporter of Israel, and along with Stephen Miller, Trump’s Jewish pick for White House Deputy Chief of Staff of policy and Homeland Security Advisor, desires to take immigrant’s kids away from them to deter others. Obviously, these two gems care nothing about the children.

Very pro-Israel Tulsi Gabbard, has been appointed by Trump as National Intelligence Director., another pick that would be seemingly confusing, except that she fully supports Zionist Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians.

And do not forget Trump himself, who got over $100 million from Zionist Miriam Adelson alone, and it looks like she is getting her money’s worth, and then some.

I may have missed a few minor positions to date, but there are more to come, and my money is on the bet that even more pro-Zionists will be picked, and likely a lot more. We will see soon enough, but the writing is on the wall, and unhidden, as Trump is bought and paid for, and owned by Zionist Israel. His marching orders come from the ‘deep state,’ but they are locked tightly with Israel as well.

All you Trump supporters asked for it, and you got it. Had none voted, none would have been elected, and we would be rid of this heinous governing state, but the voters continue to pick what they imagine to be the lesser of evils. Each side thinks their candidate is the not the evil one, and both are wrong in that stupid assumption.

“When Germany and England and America will long have lost their present identity or purpose,

we shall still be strong in ours.”

Maurice Samuel

Note: all political contribution amounts came from:

https://OpenSecrets.org

The Zionist Occupied Government Of Trump 47

by Greg Reese (5:41)

https://rumble.com/v5pbjge-the-zionist-occupied-government-of-trump-47-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Source: https://www.garydbarnett.com/welcome-to-trumps-zionist-america-now-a-jewish-run-state