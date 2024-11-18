Agents from the Mossad and CIA are posing as popular truth channels, to manipulate you. Watch: pic.twitter.com/5S8ROHe902
— StopWorldControl.com (@davidjsorensen) November 17, 2024
5 thoughts on “Agents from the Mossad and CIA are posing as popular truth channels, to manipulate you.”
How the heck to break this down? Hmm…
So, Trump has “no choice” but “to act as if he’s on the side of the zionists.” Why? Are they threatening to kill his whole family or something? What is this guy alluding to? And how does he get through an over eight minute vid and not mention Trump’s support of the Gaza genocide? Or his trampling of Due Process and Free Speech? And he finds a way to excuse “The Father of the Vaccine.”
To me, this vid is saying “SURRENDER, AND ACCEPT YOUR SAVIOR.”
I do not know what goes on behind closed doors; I only know what my perceptions tell me about right and wrong. As for Trump having “no choice.” Well some say, there’s always a choice.
.
“Know this: even though you are not openly appreciated, and are perhaps completely misunderstood, you are on not only on the right path, you are BUILDING IT FOR EVERYONE ELSE. This thankless job you are doing, is the most honorable and righteous job any human being could possibly do.”
— Lucas Gage
.
“Anyone who spends their time defending any U.S. president against criticisms of their depraved empire servitude is a pathetic power-worshipping boot-licker. It’s an embarrassing, undignified way to live, and Trump apologists should feel bad about it.”
— Caitlin Johnstone
.
“There is no occupation.” Words from Trump’s religious appointee:
https://x.com/mtracey/status/1857844537357385897
.
Gee, I didn’t know Tulsi liked boxing:
https://x.com/mtracey/status/1858245854366224735
.