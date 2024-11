🚨Breaking🚨

You're not going to believe this (yes, you are) but the incident commander for the Maui fires was just picked up for r*ping a 12 year old child….and we already know what kind of blackmail the Deep State uses to control people, so there's that piece of the puzzle.… pic.twitter.com/SthJVC5kMx

— Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 17, 2024