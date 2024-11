⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN:

Oxford Against Apartheid for Palestine protested the Blavatnik School of Government's invitation to Nikki Haley, or her full name, Nimrata Randhawa.

They gave her the welcome she deserves in Oxford University🔥

“Nikki you can’t hide, we charge you with Genocide!” pic.twitter.com/rVzoY0d2DO

