Ben Gvir: “We have stripped the prisoners in the occupation prisons of everything, and now we want to take their lives.”
This is the reason antisemitism is going up. pic.twitter.com/RWXAFkW2Xi
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 6, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Ben Gvir: “We have stripped the prisoners in the occupation prisons of everything, and now we want to take their lives.”
This is the reason antisemitism is going up. pic.twitter.com/RWXAFkW2Xi
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 6, 2026