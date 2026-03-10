Posted: March 10, 2026 Categories: News BREAKING: 🇮🇱 The Israeli government is facing a lawsuit after failing to pay influencers their ‘$7000 checks’ for Zionist propaganda posts. The jokes write themselves… Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “BREAKING: 🇮🇱 The Israeli government is facing a lawsuit after failing to pay influencers their ‘$7000 checks’ for Zionist propaganda posts. The jokes write themselves…”
Hahahahaha!!! ROLMFAO!!
The Zionists probably thought they could get enough posts going to start a civil war and then in the chaos there would be no need to pay them as they would be distracted with other things.
As we can see, it FAILED MISERABLY like i knew it would when they initiated it. There’s more of us than them and considering their war is completely falling apart, they are running away like chickens.
I wonder what will happen when there’s not enough funds to pay for their puppet politicians.