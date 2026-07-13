Netanyahu Confirms Plan to ‘Merge’ U.S. and Israeli Militaries

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed his plan to “merge” the US and Israeli militaries through opaque Pentagon contracts immune to political shifts.

After claiming he wants US aid to Israel to come to an end over the next “ten years,” Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy surprisingly asked him about the ploy (which I and others have been covering for months now).

“Will that drawing down of foreign aid [over the next ten years] be compensated by the proposal to have a merging of some sort between our Pentagon and your military?” Campos-Duffy asked.

“Yeah,” Netanyahu responded. “I’m calling it, ‘From aid to partnership.'”

“I think the meshing of our two great countries of talent would strengthen America’s competitive position,” he added.

Campos-Duffy pushed back mildly at the end of the segment, noting that Netanyahu’s plan “certainly brings up some issues of sovereignty.”