Damascus International Airport and Aleppo Airport in Western Syria were both Targeted today by the Isreali Air Force resulting in such Serious Damage that the Airports are currently Closed to any and all Flights including a Aircraft from the Iranian Government reportedly carrying… pic.twitter.com/I6aTbt4sgj
Posted: October 12, 2023
5 thoughts on “Damascus International Airport and Aleppo Airport in Western Syria were both Targeted today by the Isreali Air Force resulting in such Serious Damage that the Airports are currently Closed to any and all Flights including a Aircraft from the Iranian Government reportedly carrying the Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.”
Land, petro, water, rare earth minerals, they’re ours, I tell you, OURS. Suffer and starve you slaves. You are not CHOSEN.
But………….. Oh my, the world is waking up fast, faster than ever. Smells like backfire.
Arrested for wearing a flag:
https://twitter.com/j0keon/status/1712150029987692996
World-wide boot:
France bans all pro-Palestinian demonstrations:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67088547
A bed-fellow asks…
Zelensky asks to visit Israel in show of solidarity:
https://www.axios.com/2023/10/11/zelensky-israel-hamas-war-gaza-visit-netanyahu
Is it too bold a statement to STRONGLY state that,
ANY HEALTHY MIND NOT CURRENTLY FOCUSED ON A PEOPLE BEING STARVED IS GUILTY OF WHAT THE OLD RELIGIONS USED TO CALL “SIN BY OMISSION.”
Or worse, deliberately looking away. Or worse, justifying it based on lies, decades of lies.
The Planet Of Abundance is playing STARVATION GAMES and some think this fate can never happen to them.
