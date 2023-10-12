Damascus International Airport and Aleppo Airport in Western Syria were both Targeted today by the Isreali Air Force resulting in such Serious Damage that the Airports are currently Closed to any and all Flights including a Aircraft from the Iranian Government reportedly carrying the Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Damascus International Airport and Aleppo Airport in Western Syria were both Targeted today by the Isreali Air Force resulting in such Serious Damage that the Airports are currently Closed to any and all Flights including a Aircraft from the Iranian Government reportedly carrying… pic.twitter.com/I6aTbt4sgj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 12, 2023

