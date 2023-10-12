I haven’t seen so many FAKE bot accounts since the beginning of the Ukranian narrative.
– No real name.
– No real profile picture.
– No followers.
Just 🇮🇱 in bio and calling everyone calling out the new psyop a “terrorist sympathizer”.
Legit question:
Is George Soros paying…
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 11, 2023
Posted: October 12, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “I haven’t seen so many FAKE bot accounts since the beginning of the Ukranian narrative.”
Brainwashing is no defense against truth.
.