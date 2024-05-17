Daniel Perry Pardoned in Texas for Shooting AK47-Wielding BLM ‘Protester’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles approved a pardon for Army Sgt Daniel Perry on Thursday after spending over a year investigating his shooting of a BLM “protester” armed with an AK-47.

Perry, a veteran who was working as an Uber driver, shot AK-47 wielding BLM “protester” Garrett Foster during the Summer of Floyd in 2020 after Foster together with a mob of BLM protesters swarmed him in his car in the middle of a public street.

Perry was convicted of murder after being vindictively prosecuted by Soros-funded Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and had few Republicans come to his defense because he made some “racist” tweets.

From KXAN, “Gov. Abbott pardons Daniel Perry after he shot, killed protester in 2020”:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he granted a full pardon to the man convicted of shooting and killing a Black Lives Matter protester following a recommendation issued Thursday. Abbott quickly signed a proclamation after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously to grant a full pardon and restore gun rights to Daniel Perry, a former Army sergeant found guilty of murder by a jury in April 2023 and later sentenced to 25 years in prison. […] “The investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case,” a statement from the board read. “After a thorough examination of the amassed information, the parole board reached a decision on May 16, 2024. The Board voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon and restoration of firearm rights.” Travis County District José Garza, whose office prosecuted the case against Perry, released a lengthy statement slamming the governor’s pardon and expressing condolences to Foster’s loved ones. “The Board and the Governor have put their politics over justice and made a mockery of our legal system. They should be ashamed of themselves,” Garza said. “Their actions are contrary to the law and demonstrate that there are two classes of people in this state where some lives matter and some lives do not. They have sent a message to Garrett Foster’s family, to his partner, and to our community that his life does not matter. They have sent the message that the service of the Travis County community members who served on the grand jury and trial jury does not matter. To the family and friends of Garrett Foster, and to the people of Travis County, we will not stop fighting for justice.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the news of Abbott pardoning Perry.

The treatment Perry received makes for a stark contrast with with today’s pro-Palestine protests.

Our elites almost uniformly took the side of Foster because they supported the BLM riots to fight “white supremacy” and all that made-up nonsense.

People forget that most elected Republicans supported the BLM rioters, wholeheartedly endorsed the prosecution of Derek Chauvin and passed jailbreak legislation to honor Saint Floyd in the form of the “First Step Act” (which helped lead to the massive crime wave that followed).

Though public attitudes changed as a result of the post-BLM reign of terror in major cities across America, Republicans had to be dragged along kicking and screaming the whole way.

The same Republicans who sided with BLM and cried about “white privilege” are now whining incessantly about “violent speech” and demanding pro-Palestine protesters be arrested for saying things like “From the River to Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.”

Imagine if pro-Palestine protesters were wielding AK-47s, carrying out mob violence in the streets, burning down buildings and looting stores and the average GOP politician was supporting them and crying about how we need to listen to all their demands and cease all funding to Israel in order to fight “white supremacy.”

That’s basically what happened during BLM. People have short attention spans and no one wants to remember that happened but it is what happened and it’s outrageous we’ve all just moved on and just let the GOP act as though it never happened.

Of course, because the target of pro-Palestine protests is Israel, the GOP is instead demanding all our rights and freedoms be stripped away, criticism of Jews and Israel be outlawed and protesting be made illegal.

That includes Gov. Abbott.