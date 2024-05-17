NEW: The school principal who was caught assaulting a child at a Florida private school was arrested five years ago for s*xually abusing another child.

By Colin Rugg

How the h*ll was he still allowed around children?

Dontay Prophet was caught on camera choking, hitting, and whipping a student at the Destiny Leadership Academy in Ocala, Florida.

According to reports, Prophet was arrested in 2019 after he was accused of s*xually abusing a minor when he was a camp counselor in 2017.

Prophet was later charged with lewd and lascivious m*lestation of a child. (Daily Mail)

In 2023, Prophet violated his probation by not checking in and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.

Despite all this, Prophet still was able to be principal at the Destiny Leadership Academy.

Executive principal Dr. Elvira Higgins has still not spoken out about the matter.

Insane.

