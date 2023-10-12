DEVELOPING: Here is extended footage of the Psy-Trance party in Israel that was hosted by Supernova and was attacked by Hamas. It appears IDF tanks were already present during the party. I confirmed yesterday that this party had no relation to Palestine despite initial reports.

One thought on “DEVELOPING: Here is extended footage of the Psy-Trance party in Israel that was hosted by Supernova and was attacked by Hamas. It appears IDF tanks were already present during the party. I confirmed yesterday that this party had no relation to Palestine despite initial reports.

  1. Supposedly (I don’t have the link), the ‘rave’ or whatever had been assigned to a location far away from this site, but then a week or so before the attack the ‘rave’ was assigned to a few miles from Gaza. Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO! After all, Israel’s been funding Hamas now for years…and the IDF didn’t know the attack would happen…yeah, right!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*