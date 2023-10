🚨 URGENT ALERT: The Gaza Strip’s SINGLE operational power plant has now run out of fuel as Isreal lays siege to the region ⚠️

The more than 2 million residents there (many innocent civilians forced to stay by Hamas) are now without access to:

Water

Power

Internet

Gas

Hospitals… pic.twitter.com/msOF0g6AbI

— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 11, 2023