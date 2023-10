Former US government insider, Marc Morano: The imminent declaration of a “climate emergency” will enable unelected globalists to use Covid tyranny as a template for climate tyranny—including climate lockdowns, flight bans, meat bans, energy rationing, and the collapse of transportation and agriculture.

Former US government insider, Marc Morano: The imminent declaration of a “climate emergency” will enable unelected globalists to use Covid tyranny as a template for climate tyranny—including climate lockdowns, flight bans, meat bans, energy rationing, and the collapse of… pic.twitter.com/5loNjiUn6g — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 10, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet