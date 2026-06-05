House Blocks Bill Meant To End US Support for Israel’s War in Lebanon

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The House on Thursday blocked a War Powers Resolution meant to end US support for Israel’s war in Lebanon, as Israel’s occupation and destruction campaign in southern Lebanon continues despite several ceasefire announcements.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), failed in a vote of 92-324, with just one Republican — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) — joining 91 Democrats in supporting the effort.

Democratic leadership opposed Tlaib’s bill, saying that they took issue with the language, as the resolution called for the removal of US forces “from Lebanon,” and they say US troops are not engaged in hostilities in the country. They expressed support for a second Lebanon War Powers Resolution introduced by Tlaib on Wednesday.

Smoke rises following explosions in southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Shir Torem

The new resolution would direct President Trump to “remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in Lebanon” and states that “nothing in this concurrent resolution may be construed to prevent or limit security cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces or the protection of diplomatic facilities.” A vote on the new resolution is expected in the coming weeks, but before Thursday’s vote, Tlaib urged passage of her initial resolution, saying the people of Lebanon cannot wait.

“The people of Lebanon can’t wait another month for Congress to act. Every day that we do nothing, 11 more Lebanese children are killed or injured by the Israeli military in this US-supported invasion. Congress must pass today’s Lebanon War Powers Resolution,” Tlaib wrote on X.

The vote came as Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that since Israel escalated its war in the country on March 2, IDF attacks have killed 3,526 people, a total that includes many women, children, paramedics, and other civilians.

Tlaib also pointed to US military aid to Israel that is supporting the war, including the supply of white phosphorus munitions. “Our government is supplying Israel with white phosphorus bombs that melt human flesh to the bone. These bombs are targeting civilians, schools, hospitals, and places of worship. The US must end its complicity in these war crimes,” she said.