Israel ARRESTED this 13 year old Palestinian girl.
According to the law just passed, she could now be executed “legally” in the prison.
Please don’t let them kill her. Repost this. pic.twitter.com/zJeFwv1qaU
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 4, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israel ARRESTED this 13 year old Palestinian girl.
According to the law just passed, she could now be executed “legally” in the prison.
Please don’t let them kill her. Repost this. pic.twitter.com/zJeFwv1qaU
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 4, 2026