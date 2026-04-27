Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 19 Palestinians in Three Days as IDF Continues Constant Ceasefire Violations

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks in Gaza killed at least 19 Palestinians and wounded 43 over the past three days, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire.

Israeli attacks have also significantly increased in Gaza since the US and Israel halted attacks on Iran under a very fragile ceasefire. The UN reported last week that its partners on the ground in Gaza recorded about a 46% increase in Israeli attacks from April 12 to April 18.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that IDF attacks killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded 32 over the previous 48 hours. On Sunday, the ministry said it recorded the killing of two Palestinians and the injury of 11 over the previous 24 hours, figures that are based on the number of dead and wounded Palestinians who arrive at hospitals and morgues.

Among the victims of the attacks was Islam Karsou, a woman who was pregnant with twins and was killed on Friday alongside her two young children, according to Reuters.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian mother Islam Karsou, who was pregnant with twins, and her children Hamza and Naya Al-Tanani, who were killed in an Israeli strike on Friday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the ministry wrote on Telegram. It said that since the so-called ceasefire was signed in early October, Israeli attacks have killed at least 811 Palestinians and wounded 2,278.

Israeli attacks continued on Sunday, with Al Jazeera reporting that at least four Palestinians were killed throughout the day. A woman was reported killed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in the central part of the Strip, and two people were killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling in Gaza City.

IDF troops in Gaza have also continued to expand the so-called “Yellow Line,” which divides the IDF-occupied side of the Strip from the rest of the Palestinian territory. When the ceasefire deal was first signed, the IDF was controlling 53% of Gaza, but by the end of December, Israeli troops were occupying at least 58%.