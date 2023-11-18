Israeli Parliament Members Demand U.S., Europe Import Gazan Refugees

By TDB – Zerohedge

‘ Europe has a long history of assisting refugees fleeing conflicts . The wars in the former Yugoslavia displaced millions, most of them from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Germany, Austria and Sweden accepted large numbers . When the Kosovo war erupted, hundreds of thousands of Kosovar Albanians fled to neighboring Albania and the country now called North Macedonia.’”

Danon and Ben-Barak stressed that Europe has a long tradition of helping migrants fleeing from conflict zones such as former Yugoslavia and Ukraine.

’Hamas’s unprovoked terrorist attack on Oct. 7 has endangered not only Israel but the more than two million people who live in the Gaza Strip. Although Hamas won 2006 elections in Gaza and took control of the area from the Palestinian Authority the following year, the group has said that it bears no responsibility for the people living there,’ the two lawmakers wrote…

Yes, European populations have been made by their governments to absorb hordes — millions upon millions — of migrants from the Middle East over the past decades, and it’s wrecked their societies, perhaps irreversibly so.

And Israel wants more of that — this time not just for Europe but for the U.S. as well.

It’s pretty clear what’s going on here: despite its duplicitous public proclamations to the contrary, Israel is trying to figure out how to ethnically cleanse Gaza without incurring grievous political damage for itself in the process.

It so far has been unable to achieve its first-resort option of bullying Egypt into accepting the Gazans into the Sinai Peninsula (which is largely uninhabitable anyway) and so it’s begun looking for other creative solutions. Understanding very well, based on year of taking advantage of them, that the leaders of Western nations have no respect for their people and that they can be made to do virtually anything in the service of Israel, they have decided the best course of action is to try to shunt the Gazans off into Europe and North America under the guise of humanitarianism.

At any rate, were I the head of American state, here is how I would reply: