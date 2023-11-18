WATCH: Tucker Releases Interview Exposing Communist Takeover Of Major Country

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News

Tucker Carlson has gone into the turbulent political landscape of Spain to reveal the concerns that ‘echo across the Western world.’ His guest, Santiago Abascal, leader of the Vox party, presented a stark narrative of a nation grappling with leftist ideologies, declining democracy, and external influences threatening its sovereignty.

The interview commenced with Carlson’s observation of Spain as a “preview” for Western political shifts. A shocking incident – the shooting of the conservative Vox party founder – set the backdrop for Abascal’s conversation on Spain’s political climate. He explained how Spain, long a “testing ground” for extreme leftist agendas, now faces challenges from radical gender laws, climate initiatives, and what he perceives as the Islamization of Europe due to mass immigration.

“Today in Spain, judges, both the government of judges and the judicial associations, are talking about the beginning of the end of democracy, they are talking about the abolition of the rule of law, and they are talking about a brutal attack on the separation of powers,” Abascal said.

WATCH:

Ep. 40 Spain’s descent into tyranny seems eerily familiar. Opposition leader Santiago Abascal is one of the few people standing up to it. We traveled to Madrid to talk to him. TIMESTAMPS:

1:11 Santiago Abascal

2:23 The end of democracy in Spain

8:43 “Are you ready to go to jail… pic.twitter.com/fE4zrYrqAC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 17, 2023

Central to Abascal’s argument was the claim that the current Spanish government, led by Pedro Sánchez, is undermining democracy. He accused Sánchez of initiating a constitutional process to pardon political crimes, thus eroding the rule of law and judicial independence. This, according to Abascal, symbolizes an “illegal legislature” and a direct attack on Spain’s democratic foundations.

Carlson probed into the Vox leader’s readiness to confront these challenges, even at personal risk. Abascal’s response hinted at a looming confrontation that may lead either to the “tyrant” being tried or the opposition imprisoned.

The conversation then shifted to broader implications, touching on the low Spanish birthrate and the impact of mass immigration. Abascal articulated fears of Spain’s cultural and demographic transformation, drawing parallels with other European nations and stressing the need for a demographic revival aligned with traditional European values.

Abascal reflected, “The nation is our history, it is the cemeteries of our ancestors. The nation is the meeting of the living, the dead, and those who have not been born. And so I see things with a sense of transcendence, not only in a religious sense of transcendence.”

One of the more contentious points in the interview involves George Soros’ role in Spanish politics. Abascal suggested a paradoxical alliance between the extreme left and globalist billionaires, with Soros allegedly meeting with Sánchez post-election.

“George Soros was the first person to meet with the newly elected left-wing Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez. It’s a curious alliance of the left that used to be anti-globalization and today has allied with those multimillionaires who want to rule the world.”

The interview concluded with a foreboding note. Both Carlson and Abascal drew parallels between Spain’s current turmoil and historical precedents, suggesting that the country’s struggles could be a harbinger for the West.

Abascal’s closing remarks reflected a deep sense of national responsibility and a call to preserve Spain’s heritage for future generations. As Spain navigates tumultuous waters, its experience should serve as a lesson for other nations valuing democracy and traditional values.