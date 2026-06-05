Leaked video of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu:
“We are working to bring Iran to places it has never been before.
They will understand that they are below, and Jews are above.” pic.twitter.com/tMjTONFlst
— redpillbot (@redpillb0t) June 4, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Leaked video of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu:
“We are working to bring Iran to places it has never been before.
They will understand that they are below, and Jews are above.” pic.twitter.com/tMjTONFlst
— redpillbot (@redpillb0t) June 4, 2026